CM Stalin greets Farooq Abdullah, hails him as symbol of Kashmir’s voice

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday extended his warm birthday greetings to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, lauding his steadfast commitment to safeguarding the rights and autonomy of the region.

In a social media post, Stalin said, “Birthday greetings to JKNC president Farooq Abdullah. He stands as a symbol of Kashmir’s voice, fighting against the erosion of its rights and autonomy. Wishing him happiness, good health, and a long life.”