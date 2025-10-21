Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Oct 2025 10:06 AM IST
    CM Stalin greets Farooq Abdullah, hails him as symbol of Kashmir’s voice
     Chief Minister M K Stalin with JKNC president Farooq Abdullah (X)

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday extended his warm birthday greetings to Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, lauding his steadfast commitment to safeguarding the rights and autonomy of the region.

    In a social media post, Stalin said, “Birthday greetings to JKNC president Farooq Abdullah. He stands as a symbol of Kashmir’s voice, fighting against the erosion of its rights and autonomy. Wishing him happiness, good health, and a long life.”

    MK StalinFarooq Abdullah
    DTNEXT Bureau

