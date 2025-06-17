CM Stalin gifts pen to girl cracking law entrance

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday lauded a student from Tiruchy Adi Dravidar Welfare School who had cleared the CLAT exam and was set to join the National Law University, Nagpur. He presented her with a pen, assuring her that he would help her pursue her studies.

The Chief Minister, who was en route to Tiruchy from Thanjavur, took a break from his journey upon learning about the student’s achievement and personally congratulated D Rahini, daughter of Dayalan, a student from the Adi Dravidar Welfare School in Periya Milaguparai, Tiruchy.

CM Stalin was informed that she benefited from the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme coaching to crack the common entrance exam for law universities.

As a special gesture, CM presented his pen to the girl to encourage her to achieve more. He also honoured her with a shawl and wished her success in her higher studies. The CM also assured her of financial aid to continue her studies.

“Rahini has been under the care of her grandmother ever since she lost her mother. Her father is a differently abled person who is raising Rahini and her younger sister with much difficulty. After learning about her success in CLAT, I passed the information to Minister KN Nehru, as she is from his constituency. He was elated and asked me to get her family details,” said T Pushparaj, a corporation council member.