CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to Siddaramaiah, calls him strong defender of language rights

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted his Karnataka counterpart, Siddaramaiah on his birthday and called him a "strong voice" in defending the language rights.

In a social media post, the DMK president wished the Congress leader in both Kannada and English.

"Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Thiru.@Siddaramaiah avaru."

"Your strong voice in defending language rights and advancing social justice reflects the spirit of true federalism and inclusive democracy. These values hold immense significance in today's India, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka shall stand together in upholding them. Wishing you continued strength, happiness and long life," Stalin said.

He also shared a picture of him conversing with Siddaramaiah at a public event, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge beside them.