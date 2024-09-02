CM Stalin expresses joy, gratitude to Tamil diaspora in US for their affection

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday took to platform X and expressed his joy and gratitude to the Tamil people living in the US who welcomed and embraced him with love and affection.

Stalin, who is on a business tour to the United States to attract foreign investments to Tamil Nadu said that he felt welcomed by the Tamil sangam and the Tamil people living in the US and felt very much at home in another country.

On platform X, he also stated that it makes him immensely proud to see so many Tamil people who have worked hard and earned their place in a foreign country with their skill.

"I have a lot of love and gratitude to offer for their affection," he said.

The CM who participated in the investors summit in the US on August 29 has so far signed MoUs with various investors for 900 crores to invest in cities like Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore thereby creating jobs for 4100 people in the state.

He also visited the tech giants like Apple, Google and Microsoft and invited these companies to invest in TN and also signed an MoU with Google to set up an AI lab in Chennai.