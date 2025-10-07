CM Stalin, EPS visit Ramadoss in ICU; Anbumani at hosp, but no meeting

CHENNAI: The ruling party and the opposition chief were united in visiting ailing PMK founder S Ramadoss as

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami met the senior leader, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. However, it was a different case for PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who visited the hospital in Chennai to inquire about his father's health but left the premises, learning about his health status from the doctors, rather than meeting his father in the ICU.

The Chief Minister met with doctors and family members, enquired about Ramadoss’ health condition, and wished him a swift recovery.

Stalin also visited the ward of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who is undergoing treatment at the same facility, and spoke to his family members. “Upon learning about Annan Vaiko’s ill health, I talked to him over the phone yesterday. Today, I personally visited the hospital and enquired with his family and doctors about his treatment, “ Stalin said.

Earlier in the day, doctors performed an angiogram on Ramadoss and confirmed that his coronary arteries were in good condition. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who reached the hospital soon after, interacted with the medical team and expressed relief over his father’s recovery. “There is no cause for concern. Doctors have advised two days of rest and routine medication,” he told reporters, adding that the party founder would be shifted from the ICU to a regular ward after six hours of observation.

However, PMK honorary president and Ramadoss loyalist GK Mani met the founder in the ICU and told reporters that he was doing well. “I have been by his side since his admission. I’m unaware of when Anbumani arrived.”

Later in the evening, NTK chief coordinator Seeman also called on Vaiko and Ramadoss, conveying his wishes for a speedy recovery. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami met Ramadoss and inquired about his health condition, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Later, Anbumani explained that he avoided visiting his father in the ICU because he didn’t want him to be at risk of infection.