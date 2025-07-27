CM Stalin discharged, to resume routine in 3 days

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin was discharged from the private hospital on Sunday evening after a seven-day stay during which he underwent a procedure to address variations in heart rate.

According to a statement issued by Dr Anil BG, Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, the Chief Minister has been advised to rest for an additional three days before resuming his routine activities.

"The Chief Minister has been discharged this evening after successfully recovering from the therapeutic procedure…He has been advised to resume his normal routine after three days," the statement said.

Stalin was admitted to the hospital on July 21 after experiencing mild giddiness during his morning walk. Following a series of diagnostic investigations, including an angiogram, an expert medical committee led by interventional cardiologist Dr G Sengottuvelu recommended a corrective procedure, which was performed on July 24.

During the period he was in the hospital, the chief minister attended to official duties, including preparing a set of demands that senior minister Thangam Thennarasu handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stalin also tracked the progress of the outreach programme, Ungaludan Stalin, and virtually interacted with the Collectors of Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, and Kanniyakumari, who facilitated his interactions with the public.

Besides official functions as the chief minister, Stalin, the DMK president, discussed election preparedness with senior leaders.