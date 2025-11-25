CM Stalin directs Preamble reading across offices in State

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a series of events to reinforce the nation's foundational values and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

The Preamble of the Constitution—which articulates the fundamental philosophy of India as a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, and Democratic Republic committed to securing Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity for all its citizens—will be read aloud in synchronised events across the State. This reading will take place across all government offices, schools, and colleges in the State on November 26, 2024, at 11 am.

"The reading of the Preamble is not just a ceremony, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to the ideals that our nation stands for," Stalin said in a statement.

The order specifies that the event will be observed in all departments of the Secretariat, departmental headquarters, the High Court, district Collectorate offices, other government offices, and the premises of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Beyond the collective reading, the government has planned an array of educational activities, including debate competitions, seminars, and quiz programmes in schools and colleges. These events will focus on the basic principles and historical significance of the Constitution, adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and coming into effect on January 26, 1950.

Stalin has instructed all concerned authorities to ensure the successful conduct of the events and to encourage the active participation of students, teachers, and government officials. The overarching goal is to foster a deeper awareness and understanding of the Constitution's enduring role in shaping India's democracy.