CM Stalin directs DMK MPs to spend four days a week in constituencies

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday directed the party’s MPs to spend at least four days a week in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies to carry out public work and submit a performance report to him once every 15 days.

Chairing a meeting of DMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters here, Stalin asked the MPs to participate actively in the ongoing outreach initiatives such as “Ungaludan Stalin and Nalam Kaakkum Stalin”. He urged them to work with district administrations to address public grievances raised in these camps and ensure that eligible women left out of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai are included under the scheme.

Recalling the DMK alliance’s clean sweep of all 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Stalin credited the effort of legislators and asked MPs to extend similar commitment in securing victories in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He directed them to maintain continuous contact with the people in their constituencies, take up their demands with the authorities, and work in coordination with ministers, district secretaries, legislators, zonal in-charges and booth-level representatives.

Stalin further instructed MPs to create awareness among the public about what he termed the “anti-people” policies of the Union government. Apart from parliamentary duties, he said MPs must dedicate substantial time to constituency visits, adding that regular reports on public work and issues raised in Parliament should be submitted to him twice a month.

The meeting was attended by party general secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, treasurer and Lok Sabha floor leader T R Baalu, Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchi Siva, deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and other senior functionaries.