CM Stalin confers children welfare awards

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday awarded the "Child Welfare Service Awards" for this year to institutions and District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) that have worked effectively to protect the children's welfare in the field of social welfare and women's rights.

The awards, along with cheques of Rs 1 lakh, were presented on behalf of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment to Annai Sathya Ammaiyar Memorial Government Children's Home in Thanjavur, St. Marianne's Home in Thoothukudi, and Government Foresight Home in Chennai, among others.

The Directorate of Child Welfare and Special Services, operating under the Social Welfare department, has selected child welfare service awards in four categories to recognise and encourage institutions that have worked effectively to safeguard children's welfare.

Government children's homes, children's homes functioning under non-profits, reform homes for children and the DCPUs were the four categories. The awards were announced in the budget session this year by the Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, P Geetha Jeevan.

"Civil societies and different stakeholders are crucial for children who need help. Hence, it is paramount to credit them with appreciation to inspire others and encourage them," said a department official.