CM Stalin conducts surprise inspection at CM's medical dispensary in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday made a surprise visit to the Chief Minister's Dispensary in Thanjavur for an inspection, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

During the inspection, the CM who was in Thanjavur to participate in various government events, spoke directly with the employees to assess the availability of medicines, the distribution process and and public engagement.

Stalin also reviewed the operations and service quality of the Chief Minister's Pharmacy Scheme, an initiative aimed at providing affordable medicines to the public.

Pharmacy employees who were present at the dispensery during the inspection informed the CM that the scheme has been well-received by the people and has significantly reduced their medical expenses.