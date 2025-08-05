CM Stalin condoles demise of Satyapal Malik

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday consoled the demise of former J & K governor Satyapal Malik and said that the deceased senior BJP leader will be remembered for the political stands he took.

In his condolence message posted on microblogging site ‘X’, Stalin said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Satya Pal Malik, a man who rose through the system, yet dared to speak truth to power.

“His conscience did not retire with his office. History will remember not just the posts he held, but the stands he took,” said Stalin in his homage to the former J & K governor who got on the nerves of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime earlier by making some controversial statements about the Pulwama terror strike which took place during his tenure as the gubernatorial head of the state.