CM Stalin condoles death of writer Kothandam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences to the family of writer Ko Ma Kothandam, who passed away on Sunday. In his condolence message, Stalin said that he mourned the death of Kurinchi Selvar Ko Ma Kothandam.

"Born in a humble family and started his life as a worker in a ginning mill, Kothandam stamped his footprints in the literary world by writing for poor people," Stalin added.

He praised the writer by saying that he wrote children's literature and remained an inspiration to new generation writers. He won Bala Sahitya Award, President's Award and the Tamil Nadu government's Ilakkiya Mamani Award. "Our Dravida Model government nationalised his books on on April 5, 2025. Demise of such a person is a great loss to art and literature,” he said.