CM Stalin condoles Bavatharani’s demise

CHENNAI: Chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the demise of playback singer and daughter of music maestro Ilayaraja.

In a statement issued late Thursday, Stalin said, “I was shocked and worried by the death of playback singer and daughter of music composer Ilayaraja.

Born in a family of music geniuses, Bhavatharani had won the hearts of fans at a very young age through her unique and mellifluous voice, which could be recognised as soon as one heard, Stalin said.

She had won the national award for the song "Mayil pola ponnu onnu" composed by her father for the movie Bharathi and even composed music for several movies, the CM said.

“The sudden demise of bhavatharani is an irreparable to the world of music,” the CM said, expressing his condolences to Ilayaraja, who has lost his beloved daughter, and to her brothers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja and to members of film fraternity and fans.