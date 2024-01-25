Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s daughter passes away at 47

CHENNAI: Renowned musician and RS MP, Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and playback singer, composer, Bhavatharini Raja succumbed to illness on Thursday in Sri Lanka at the age of 47.

Bhavatharini Raja was in Colombo, taking Ayurveda treatment (a natural system of medicine) for liver related ailment.

However, she died at around 5 pm on Thursday in Lanka.

Bhavatharini won the national award for best female playback singer for Tamil song, 'Mayil pola ponnu onnu' from the movie 'Bharathi'.

Her mortal remains will be brought to Chennai on January 26, Friday, where the final rites will take place.

Bhavatharini was survived by her husband Balaji. She was the daughter of Ilaiyaraaja and sister of musicians Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Expressing her condolences, playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada said, "Bhavatharini Ilayaraaja was one of the nicest people I knew. Safe travels, lovely girl. I wish and pray for strength to Raja sir, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. This is so heartbreaking."

Ilaiyaraaja, father of Bhavatharini is also in Lanka for a music concert will travel with her mortal remains on Friday to Chennai.

Bhavatharini made her debut as a singer with 'Raasaiya'.

From then, she sang songs for her father, Ilaiyaraaja, and brothers, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. She had also sung songs for composers Deva and Sirpy.

In 2002, she turned composer for Revathy-directed 'Mitr, My Friend'.

She then composed for 'Phir Milenge' and a handful of films.

Her last music album was for the Malayalam film, 'Maayanadhi'.

She sang songs in Tamil films, such as 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai', 'Bharathi', 'Azhagi', 'Friends', 'Paa', 'Mankatha' and 'Anegan', amongst others.

In a condolence message, Stalin recalled Bhavatharini had won a National Award for the film 'Bharathy', a biopic on national poet Subramanya Bharathy. The void left behind by her will remain, he said.

Bhavatharini earned a special place in the hearts of the audience with her mellifluous voice, Soundararajan said and extended her sympathies and condolences with the family of the deceased.



''Shocked and saddened by the passing away of Bhavatharini. Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to Raja sir & Yuvan's family during this difficult time. Om Shanti,'' actor Simran wrote on her official 'X' handle 'Simranbaggaoffc.' Musicians Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja are Bhavatharini's brothers.

Actor Prasanna condoled Bhavatharini's demise.

''It's absolutely sickening to know the passing away of #Bhavatharini .my heart goes out to #isaignani Ilayaraja sir and family. May she rest in peace,'' he wrote on 'X.' Bhavatharini has rendered a number of hits, including crooning for her father.

(Inputs from PTI)