CM Stalin boycotts Niti Aayog meeting, criticizes BJP's budget policies

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday released a video on the X site, declaring his decision to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting.

In the video, he criticized the central BJP government's budget policies and emphasized the need for justice and fair treatment for the people of Tamil Nadu.

"The central BJP government's half-hearted financial statement, I am compelled to speak before you, the people's forum, seeking justice. It is well known what progressive and visionary programs the Dravidian model government has been implementing over the past three years," said Stalin.

He highlighted the direct benefits of Tamil Nadu government schemes, reaching every family and citizen in the state.

Stalin accused the central government of continuously undermining the efforts of the Tamil Nadu administration.

"I have often talked about the grammar of how a government should work. A good government should strive not only for the people who voted but also for the people who forgot to vote. All the central governments were like that before the BJP government led by Modi. But the Modi-led BJP government is the only one running with political purpose," Stalin remarked.

He expressed disappointment with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget, accusing it of being vindictive towards the 'India' alliance voters.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has created a budget that should be for all Indian people, to take revenge on those who voted for the 'India' alliance. We were waiting for the announcement of flood relief in this budget. But the finance minister has allocated more than Rs 10 thousand crores to the states supporting their position. I don't understand how they expect the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for BJP without giving any special plan for Tamil Nadu," Stalin criticized.

He warned that the BJP would face further defeat if it continued to ignore Tamil Nadu's needs.

"There is no mention of Tamil Nadu in the budget and no Thirukkural. Thiruvalluvar is bitter to BJP. It is a relief that Thirukkural is not included in such a budget," Chief Minister stated.