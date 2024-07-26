Left parties to picket central government offices on August 1 for ignoring Tamil Nadu in Union Budget

CHENNAI: CPM, CPI and CPI (ML) Liberation on Friday announced that it would picket central government offices across the state on August 1 condemning the centre for ignoring the state in the budget.

In a joint statement, the Left parties said that the union budget presented by the Narendra Modi government aimed at satisfying only the parties supporting its regime while ignoring the opposition-ruled states including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The centre has deceived the people of Tamil Nadu by not allocating any funds for the flood relief and Chennai Metro rail project. The budget betrays the principles of federalism by ignoring the state, which generates the highest tax revenue, " the state secretaries of the Left parties said.

Left parties noted that shrinking food and fertiliser subsidies have gutted farmers and impoverished millions. It has neglected the basic needs of the people, including rising prices of food and essential commodities and rising unemployment.

"While the disparity between the rich and the poor has increased in India, the poor and middle class have been cheated by giving tax concessions to the corporates, ignoring the legitimate demand to impose wealth tax on the corporates. There is no relief to protect micro-enterprises in crisis. We call upon people from all walks of life to raise their voices against this budget, which brutally implements corporate communal policies, " they said.