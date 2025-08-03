CM Stalin back to party work, checks pillars on ground

CHENNAI: Returning to active party work after nearly a week-long hospitalisation, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday resumed the “Udanpirappe Va” interaction with party functionaries from various Assembly Constituencies.

Stalin, who resumed his Chief Ministerial duties at the Secretariat a couple of days ago, interacted with functionaries from a few constituencies. The exercise was paused last month owing to his sudden hospitalisation due to dizziness, for which he underwent therapeutic procedures. Sharing a video of the resumption of the ‘Udanpirappe Va’ campaign on his official ‘X’ handle, Stalin said, “I consulted the party functionaries who stand with me on the field as the strength of Tamil Nadu and pillar of the party.”

Earlier in the day, the DMK president also distributed Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family of party worker Saritha of Irayanur in Tindivanam, who died in a road accident. The compensation was distributed in accordance with an announcement made at the party’s last General Council meeting in Madurai that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each would be distributed to the family if party workers die in road accidents and their heirs are below 21 years of age.

Stalin appealed to the party workers to obey traffic rules and adhere to safety norms like wearing helmets while travelling.