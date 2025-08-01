CM Stalin back at secretariat; attends various programmes

CHENNAI: After making a full recovery from a minor therapeutic procedure he underwent during nearly a week-long hospitalisation, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday visited the secretariat and attended various functions, including felicitation of 136 students of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Schools who have secured admission in reputed higher education institutions for the academic year 2025-26.

According to a release issued by the state government, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin, felicitated the 136 students, including 16 students who secured admission in eminent higher education institutions after clearing JEE, NIFT – EE, CUET and CLAT like entrance tests.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Rs 45.47 crore worth of buildings constructed for police, fire and rescue services and prison departments.

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Rs 229.70 crore worth of buildings of Madurai Central Prison.

Additionally, he also distributed appointment orders to 40 persons recruited for the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation. He also inaugurated another two buildings of the commercial taxes department constructed at Rs 4.35 crore, and 12 sub-registrar offices constructed at Rs 22.69 crore in the state.

Stalin also appealed to the people to make good use of the ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’ medical camps to be organised with the participation of elected representatives.

Under the new scheme, which will be launched in the city on August 2, about 1,256 special medical camps will be organised on all Saturdays in all 38 districts of the state where blood test, ECG, X-ray, USG and breast cancer screening will be done and results provided at the camps.

"The health of your family is the responsibility of the government," said Stalin, in a message posted on his 'X' page regarding the new scheme.

The camps will be conducted at the rate of three per Taluk in 388 taluks and one each in all zones of Greater Chennai Corporation, and four camps each in five corporations with a population in excess of 10 lakh and three each in 19 corporations with a population below 10 lakh each.