CM Stalin announces upcoming library in Tiruchy to be named after former CM Kamaraj

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday that the state government would name the upcoming library in Tiruchy after former Chief Minister K Kamaraj.

“I learnt that the upcoming library in Tiruchy was named after our leader Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). Following the establishment of libraries in Coimbatore bearing the names of Thanthai Periyar (E V Ramasamy), Perarignar Anna (C N Annadurai) in Chennai, and Mutthamizharginar Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi), it would be fitting to name the upcoming library in Trichy after Perunthalaivar Kamarajar (K Kamaraj),” Stalin said in the Assembly, amid thumping of desks from the treasury benches and a section of the opposition benches occupied by Congress and its allies.

Stalin laid the foundation stone to mark the commencement of construction activities of the library in Tiruchy , at Rs 290 crore, last month. “As Chief Minister, I request the School Education Minister to issue an order to name the library in Trichy after Perunthalaivar Kamarajar,” he said, also applauding the contribution of former CM and Congress leader Kamaraj to education by establishing schools in villages and launching the mid-day meal scheme, which paved the way for an educational revolution in the state. The CM made the statement in response to remarks regarding Kumbakonam MLA G Anbazhagan’s comments on the achievements of the DMK’s Dravidian Model government over the past four years.

He recalled that former CM Karunanidhi established the Perarignar Anna Centenary Library in Korattur and stated that the regime, under his leadership, followed in those footsteps by establishing the Muthamizh Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai within a year. Till date, the library has benefitted 16 lakh people, including students.