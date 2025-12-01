CM Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh relief for Sivaganga bus collision victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed deep shock and anguish over the tragic accident near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district, which claimed 11 lives.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said he immediately contacted the District Collector and the Minister in charge of the district, K R Periyakaruppan, directing them to rush to the spot and ensure that the injured receive the highest quality medical care without delay.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I also wish a speedy recovery for all those who have been injured, " he said, adding that all necessary arrangements have been made to support the affected families and extend prompt medical assistance to those undergoing treatment.

Stalin also announced solatium from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Families of the deceased will receive Rs 3 lakh each, while those who sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment in hospitals will be given Rs 1 lakh each. Individuals with minor injuries receiving treatment will be provided Rs 50,000 each.

Earlier in the day, two government-run buses collided near Tirupattur on the Madurai–Karaikudi highway, leaving nine women and two men dead and injuring more than 40 others.