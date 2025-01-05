CM Stalin announces One million USD prize to unravel Indus Valley Civilization mystery

CHENNAI: In a significant move to encourage archaeological research, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced a staggering prize of One million USD to archaeologists who can decipher the Indus Valley Civilization in an accessible and coherent manner.

This declaration was made at the inaugural ceremony of the International Seminar on the Centenary of the Discovery of the Indus Valley Civilization, held at the Government Museum in Egmore here.

The three-day seminar, which commenced on Sunday, January 5 has brought together esteemed archaeologists, historians, and scholars from around the world to deliberate on the significance of the Indus Valley Civilization and its connections with Tamil Nadu.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Stalin revealed that a remarkable 60 per cent of the symbols found on Indus Valley pottery are identical to those discovered on artifacts unearthed during excavations in Tamil Nadu.

This striking similarity has sparked immense interest among scholars, who believe that it may hold the key to understanding the mysteries of the Indus Valley Civilization.

To further promote research in this field, the Chief Minister Stalin has also announced a grant of Rs 2 crore to establish a research chair in the name of the renowned archaeologist Iravatham Mahadevan.

This chair will facilitate in-depth research on the Indus Valley Civilization, with a focus on its connections with Tamil Nadu.

In addition, the government has instituted awards to encourage epigraphic researchers.

Two scholars will be recognised annually for their outstanding contributions to the field of epigraphy, with a special emphasis on the Indus Valley Civilization.

The seminar also witnessed the release of a book titled "A Geometry Study," which explores the connections between the Indus Valley Civilization and Tamil Nadu symbols.

Chief Minister Stalin also laid the foundation stone for a statue of Sir John Marshall, the legendary archaeologist who discovered the Indus Valley Civilization.

In his address, Minister Thangam Thennarasu emphasised the significance of scientific research in understanding historical mysteries.

He noted that despite numerous attempts, the writing used in the Indus Valley Civilization remains an enigma, and its connection to other civilizations is still a topic of debate.

The seminar is expected to shed new light on the Indus Valley Civilization and its connections with Tamil Nadu, and will feature presentations by esteemed scholars, including archaeology professors Greg Jamieson, Nayanjoth Lahiri, and Tony Joseph.

The event was attended by a galaxy of dignitaries, including Finance and Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Ministers M P Saminathan and PK Sekarbabu, MP A Raja, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and Principal Secretary of Finance and Archaeology T Udhayachandran.