CM Stalin announces ecology clubs in all state schools

Speaking at Tamil Nadu climate Summit 3.0 organised in the city, Chief minister Stalin said that Ecology clubs would be set up in all schools to raise awareness on climate change among all sections of the people through students.

Reasoning that the people must know climate change better to understand its impact, Stalin also announced that the state would soon unveil an exclusive climate change policy. People would not have forgotten the extent of disaster caused by climate change at Wayanad in Kerala and even here in Tiruvannamalai recently, Stalin said, claiming credit for being the only state to organise exclusive climate summits.