CM Stalin announces 7 special courts to try sexual crimes against women

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the Anna University and Anna Nagar sexual assault cases triggering a public outrage, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced special courts in seven places exclusively to try sexual crimes against women in the state.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Stalin said that seven special courts would be newly set up in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchy, Chennai and one of the adjoining areas of Chennai to exclusively try sexual harassment cases against women. The Chief Minister also announced that district-wise special units, helmed by Additional Superintendents of Police, would be formed to expedite the trial of such cases.

Stalin also informed the House that the Tamil Nadu prison rules would be suitably amended to prevent remission for convicts serving their prison term after conviction in sexual crimes.

AMENDMENT BILLS PASSED

The announcement comes a day after Chief Minister Stalin moved the Criminal Laws (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill 2025 and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Bill 2025 to enhance the punishment in cases of sexual crimes against women and children and prosecute those harassing them on digital and electronic medium. Meanwhile, the amendment bill proposing 14-year rigorous punishment for rape convicts, and a minimum of 12 years or death penalty in the case of a rape involving a girl victim below 12 years of age, was successfully passed by voice vote in the State Assembly.

PLEA TO REVIEW DEATH PENALTY

Meanwhile, legislature party leaders of CPM, CPI and PMK have urged the government to review the amendment introducing capital punishment as the maximum sentence for heinous crimes against women considering the global campaign for the abolition of the death penalty.