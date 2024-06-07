CM Stalin and Ma Subramanian raise the irregularities in NEET UG 2024 results

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday raised the issues of question paper leaks, clustering of toppers at specific centres, and award of marks, which are mathematically impossible, under the guise of grace marks in the NEET UG 2024 results.

He said, "These events emphasise the need to restore the preeminence State governments' and school education system's role in determining criteria for professional course selection."

CM reiterated that NEET and other entrance examinations are anti-poor. They undermine federal polity and are against social justice. They impact the availability of doctors in deserving areas.

While talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday also stated that the NEET exam results are confusing and the demand of the government of Tamil Nadu to be exempted from NEET is right as the exam is unnecessary and hopeless.

He said that 67 people have scored 720 out of 720 in NEET exam, and this has raised the biggest suspicion. In 2020, only one student got full marks, while three people got full marks in 2021, one in 2022 and two students in 2023. However, this year 67 students have topped the exam with full marks.

A strange thing is that 7 students from the same centre in Haryana got 720 marks out of 720 and their sequence numbers is also same.

The minister questioned the marking system saying that the total number of questions in NEET is 180, which each correct question carrying 4 marks and five marks will be deducted for wrong answers. According to this, total 720 marks are awarded and 718 and 719 marks cannot be given. It is not known how 718 and 719 marks are awarded.

The health minister also questioned the grace marks system and said that there was a lack of transparency in the awarding of grace marks.

As many as

44 students were awarded with grace marks for answering a basic Physics question wrongly as the answer was given wrong in the NCERT 12th book.

He further said that the state government continues to oppose NEET and these issues are raising suspicions over the examination system of the National Testing Agency.

The minister asked for transparency in the grace marks given to the students as it is unsure on what basis these students were awarded with grace marks and what was the criteria behind the same.