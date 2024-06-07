MK Stalin urges state governments to unite against NEET discrepancies

CHENNAI: Amidst the issues and controversies relating to the conduct and the declaration of the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, urged all the state governments to come forward to eradicate these discrepancies and raise their voices against injustice.

While criticising the conduct of entrance exams, he reiterated that NEET and other entrance examinations are anti-poor. They undermine federal polity and impact the availability of doctors in deserving areas.

In a post to X, MK Stalin wrote, "Trends emerging from the latest #NEET results have once again vindicated our principled opposition to the exam. Issues such as question paper leaks, clustering of toppers at specific centres, and award of marks, which are mathematically impossible, under the guise of grace marks highlight the pitfalls of the current Union Government's centralisation.

"These events emphasise the need to restore the preeminence State governments' and school education system's role in determining criteria for professional course selection. We reiterate that NEET and other entrance examinations are anti-poor, they undermine federal polity, impact the availability of doctors in deserving areas and are against social justice.

"Let's join hands to eradicate this malady. That day is not far!"

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Modi government over the alleged irregularities and discrepancies in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, on Friday.

This criticism came after the buzz of controversies came into light regarding the conduct and the declaration of the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In recent NEET result declaration, 67 students bagged the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.

She further demanded the government to investigate the matter properly by resolving students 'legitimate complaints'.

She also raised the issue of students' suicide and dissatisfaction due to the NEET results.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, "Initially, the NEET exam paper was leaked and now students are alleging that there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised over six students from the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to light. On the other hand, there are reports of many children committing suicide across the country after the results were announced. This is very sad and shocking."

"Why is the government ignoring the voice of lakhs of students? Students want answers of the questions related to the rigging in the NEET exam results. Isn't it the government's responsibility to investigate and resolve these complaints?

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) denied any irregularities and attributed record results to several factors, including an easier exam, a surge in registrations, a question with two correct answers, and grace marks due to a 'loss of examination time'.

A total of 20.38 lakh students registered for the exam, out of which 11.45 lakh candidates qualified. The result was announced on Tuesday and 67 students have achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 1.