CM returns from UK; TN govt says CM Vijay’s UK visit a milestone for investment

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s seven-day visit to the United Kingdom, during which the State’s skilled workforce, strong industrial base, infrastructure facilities, peaceful business environment and simplified procedures were showcased to the global community, had opened up new opportunities for investments.
The visit is expected to serve as another milestone in Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth, investment attraction and employment generation for the youth, the government said.
Chief Minister Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday morning after completing his seven-day UK visit. In a statement issued on his return, the State government said the visit had resulted in investment proposals worth Rs 15,300 crore, with the proposed projects expected to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Vijay visited the UK on September 10 to attract further investments to Tamil Nadu. On September 14, MoUs and a Letter of Intent covering automobile component manufacturing, research and development, renewable energy, power infrastructure equipment and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) were secured in London.
Among the major investments, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, along with its European and British joint venture companies, signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Guidance agency for an investment of around Rs 11,000 crore. The project, involving design, engineering, manufacturing, integration and logistics facilities, is expected to create around 7,000 jobs.
Sweden-based Sigma Technology Group has agreed to expand its GCCs in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli through its Indian entity, Shriya Solutions. The expansion in embedded systems, electrification and industrial digitalisation is expected to create 600 high-value jobs.
Ernst & Young has signed an MoU to establish a GCC in Tamil Nadu for an international company. The centre, to be established under a Build-Operate-Transform-Transfer arrangement, is expected to involve an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore and create more than 2,000 high-value jobs.
UK-headquartered Wilson Power Solutions has also signed an MoU to manufacture advanced transformers in Tiruvallur district with an investment of Rs 300 crore, creating 400 jobs. A leading European auto-component manufacturer has expressed interest in investing Rs 3,000 crore in Tamil Nadu.
During the visit, Hinduja Group executives discussed the progress of the Rs 2,500-crore MoU signed at the VETTRI Tamil Nadu Investors’ Meet in August 2026. The group also expressed interest in increasing investments in renewable energy, particularly wind power, in Tamil Nadu.
The government said discussions were also held with leading companies in aerospace and defence, chemicals, logistics, construction, financial services, retail and legal services. Opportunities for raw-material procurement agreements, UK aerospace and defence delegations visiting Hosur, and financial-services skill development partnerships were among the issues discussed.
Before these events, Vijay flagged off the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup car race, in which actor and motorsport racer Ajith Kumar participated at the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit.
The release said Vijay had directed senior officials to take swift steps to facilitate the proposed investments and ensure their successful establishment in Tamil Nadu.