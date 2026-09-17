CM returns from UK; TN govt says CM Vijay’s UK visit a milestone for investment

Ernst & Young has signed an MoU to establish a GCC in Tamil Nadu for an international company. The centre, to be established under a Build-Operate-Transform-Transfer arrangement, is expected to involve an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore and create more than 2,000 high-value jobs.

UK-headquartered Wilson Power Solutions has also signed an MoU to manufacture advanced transformers in Tiruvallur district with an investment of Rs 300 crore, creating 400 jobs. A leading European auto-component manufacturer has expressed interest in investing Rs 3,000 crore in Tamil Nadu.

During the visit, Hinduja Group executives discussed the progress of the Rs 2,500-crore MoU signed at the VETTRI Tamil Nadu Investors’ Meet in August 2026. The group also expressed interest in increasing investments in renewable energy, particularly wind power, in Tamil Nadu.

The government said discussions were also held with leading companies in aerospace and defence, chemicals, logistics, construction, financial services, retail and legal services. Opportunities for raw-material procurement agreements, UK aerospace and defence delegations visiting Hosur, and financial-services skill development partnerships were among the issues discussed.

Before these events, Vijay flagged off the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup car race, in which actor and motorsport racer Ajith Kumar participated at the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit.

The release said Vijay had directed senior officials to take swift steps to facilitate the proposed investments and ensure their successful establishment in Tamil Nadu.