Who’re the ‘run’ners? CM Vijay, Udhayanidhi Stalin spar over law and order

The exchange came during a heated debate on law and order, with Udhayanidhi demanding that Vijay respond directly to the Opposition’s allegations rather than leaving the task to his Ministers.

Vijay intervened during the debate and assured the House that, when he responded on Monday, he would give a clear, point-by-point reply to every question raised by the Opposition.

“Honourable Speaker, for all the questions raised by the honourable members, I will provide a clear explanation when I come on Monday. Even if I am not here, I will receive information about who is asking what questions. I will provide a clear answer to everything. I have one request through you — no one should get up and run away,” Vijay said.