Who’re the ‘run’ners? CM Vijay, Udhayanidhi Stalin spar over law and order

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s challenge to the Opposition DMK not to “run away” before his detailed reply on Monday drew a sharp retort from Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday, who said the Chief Minister had three days to prepare his response but was “running away now itself,” referring to the CM abruptly leaving the House on Thursday after making the remark.
The exchange came during a heated debate on law and order, with Udhayanidhi demanding that Vijay respond directly to the Opposition’s allegations rather than leaving the task to his Ministers.
Vijay intervened during the debate and assured the House that, when he responded on Monday, he would give a clear, point-by-point reply to every question raised by the Opposition.
“Honourable Speaker, for all the questions raised by the honourable members, I will provide a clear explanation when I come on Monday. Even if I am not here, I will receive information about who is asking what questions. I will provide a clear answer to everything. I have one request through you — no one should get up and run away,” Vijay said.
Udhayanidhi, however, seized on the remark and questioned why Vijay should wait until Monday if he was already prepared to respond. “You have three days before the Chief Minister’s reply. Come well prepared,” Udhayanidhi had earlier told the treasury benches. When Speaker JCD Prabhakar said Vijay was attentively following the proceedings and appeared prepared to respond, Udhayanidhi retorted: “If he is already prepared, let him answer now. We have no objection.”
Resuming his attack, Udhayanidhi said the Opposition had expected the Chief Minister to respond, but Vijay had said he would reply on Monday and left the House.
Udhayanidhi sought to corner the TVK government over its handling of law and order and questioned its frequent criticism of the previous DMK regime’s record on drug control.
He argued that if the previous government’s efforts to curb drug proliferation had been ineffective, the present government would not have promoted two senior police officers who had headed departments dealing with the issue during the DMK regime.
Udhayanidhi also alleged an increase in Pocso cases and crimes in the State and said the previous DMK government had constituted special committees and framed standard operating procedures to support victims and ensure swift justice.
He also criticised the government’s handling of democratic protests and student dissent, referring to the anti-NEET demonstrations at Marina Beach and alleging political interference.
Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna hit back at the DMK, questioning its record on law and order and citing crime figures in the previous government's policy notes.
He alleged that the previous regime had attempted to conceal crime statistics, while claiming that the present administration was ensuring greater transparency in reporting incidents.
The exchange grew noisier when Opposition members protested. Arjuna said the Opposition was afraid of the truth being revealed, prompting further protests.
Earlier, Udhayanidhi had said several Ministers were responding on subjects handled by the Chief Minister and added that he was speaking on the assumption that the police department was still under Vijay’s control.
He claimed that 550 criminal incidents, eight custodial deaths and 10 honour killings had been reported in the 116 days since the government assumed office and said the Chief Minister should give a detailed reply.
Udhayanidhi also said the government should answer the Opposition’s questions instead of posing counter-questions and demanded that Vijay respond without “reels, cameras, retakes or diversions”.
Speaker Prabhakar intervened several times to restore order. He later invited School Education Minister S Rajmohan to respond to the DMK’s criticism of his political loyalty.
Rajmohan acknowledged that he had been a television debater who had supported the DMK in the past, but said his current position as a Minister was made possible by Vijay, whom he credited with transforming common people into achievers.