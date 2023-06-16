CM is trying to safeguard his family, political career and government: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami wondered why Chief Minister M K Stalin is agitated over the arrest of Minister of Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V Senthilbalaji in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"I saw the CM’s video message. He was speaking in a frantic manner. And the reason for his panic-stricken speech is that Senthilbalaji helped his family members amass huge wealth. Hence, he was scared that his family would be in trouble, his political life would be doomed, and his government would come to an end if Senthlibalaji spilled the beans to the ED officials," said the AIADMK general secretary in a 14.13-minute video message. It was in response to the CM’s video message on Thursday.

The DMK leader did not show such intensity and never met his sister Kanimozhi when she was arrested and lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the 2G spectrum case, he said.

There are around 6,000 TASMAC outlets in the state. Of these, 5,600 have bars attached, but tenders were not floated to operate around 3,500 bars. They were functioning illegally. The police have also failed to check this, he said, recounting the hooch tragedy in Villupuram and Chengalpet that claimed the lives of 23 people.

As many as 27 and 72 illegal bars in Salem and Thiruvallur districts have been sealed recently, he said and questioned, "The police were unaware about such illegal bars a month ago? The money collected from the illegal bars from around 3,500 illegal bars is going to the CM’s family. Senthilbalaji is the conduit. The CM rushed to see him only out of fear that he would reveal this information to the ED officials. All the ministers camped there to stage a drama as if they were there for him, but it is not so."

Refuting the CM’s charge against him over the highway project scam, Palaniswami said that he (Stalin) was unaware of the status of the case and catalogued its sequence. "DMK functionary R. S. Bharathy, who filed a case against me, withdrew the case when the Madras High Court opened the case for hearing as per the direction of the SC," he said.

The events unfolding in the last two days brought a great disrespect for the state, he said, and he dared the CM to face the case legally instead of resorting to diversion tactics. "The government is trying to portray a good image for Senthilbalaji," said Palaniswami, recounting the charges of the CM, then opposition leader, against Senthilbalaji over the ‘job scam’ and pointing out that 48 people had lodged complaints against him.

Daring the CM not to provoke the AIADMK leaders and cadres, Palaniswami appealed to the DMK allies not to support the ruling party’s corrupt governance. “AIADMK cadres are not subservient to anyone. We are here to work for the welfare of the people. None can think to lay their hands on the party cadres. If anyone thinks destroying the AIADMK will bite the dust,” he said to refute the DMK leaders' charge that the AIADMK is subservient to the BJP.