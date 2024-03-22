CM hero, DMK manifesto reflects people’s wishes, says Arun Nehru

TIRUCHY: We consider party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin as the hero and the election manifesto has reflected the expectations of the people and they would certainly be fulfilled, said Perambalur Lok Sabha DMK candidate KN Arun Nehru after he was accorded a rousing reception at the entry point of the constituency by the cadre on Thursday.

Soon after the announcement of the candidature of Arun Nehru (40), a MS degree holder in Construction Management, the DMK cadre had started celebrating and on Thursday a huge gathering of cadre gave a rousing reception to him at Samayapuram toll plaza.

Speaking to reporters, Arun Nehru said that he considered the chance to contest in the Lok Sabha polls a great opportunity and felt more responsible. He said that the Centre is jealous about the good governance executed by the Dravidian model government and so they try to demean the state government and never bother about the all round development of the state. “It is necessary to defeat the BJP in the upcoming LS polls so as to preserve the communal harmony and bring people welfare in the country,” he said.

He also said that the Chief Minister has instructed the candidates how to work during the elections. “We have clearly shared the responsibilities among the cadre and we will come successful in all the 40 seats,” he said.

Arun Nehru added that the DMK manifesto has been drafted after getting feedback from the people of all walks of life. “For me, the Chief Minister is the hero for carefully drafting the manifesto,” he said.