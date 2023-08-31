CM failed TN in Cauvery dispute, charges EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday rapped the ruling party and said that Chief Minister MK Stalin could not protect Tamil Nadu’s rights on Cauvery water sharing dispute and wondered how he (Stalin), as part of the opposition alliance ‘INDIA’ is going to protect the country.

Crediting the AIADMK, with a victory in legal battle resulting in the release of Cauvery water, the Leader of the Opposition charged that Chief Minister Stalin could not protect Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery water.

The AIADMK general secretary further demanded CBI probe into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case to expose the truth behind the crime.

Talking to reporters at Madurai airport, Palaniswami said he had already raised a query over the serious issue concerning Kodanad crime in the Assembly session, but Chief Minister Stalin remained silent. While the case is pending before the court, the DMK-led government is providing false information. Even the accused in the case were arrested during the previous AIADMK regime, which initiated the probe. But, the DMK lawyers appeared for those accused in the court and obtained bail for them. Citing these, Palaniswami said, “it certainly raises doubts for me.”

On the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP, he said the BJP is not an untouchable party. Even the DMK during 1999 forged alliance with the BJP. Alliance is different from ideology and alliance might change over time to suit prevailing political situations. He then said it’s not whether his party (AIADMK) remains in alliance with the BJP or not, but the party upheld the rights of people, when the state faced problems.

He said, the state came forward to implement Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam’ only after people seethed with anger over the delay in disbursing of the assistance. The Leader of the Opposition also urged the DMK government to bring down electricity and document registration charges.

Earlier, Palaniswami along with senior leaders of the party visited Meenakshi Amman temple, Madurai and offered prayers.