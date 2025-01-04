CM announces Rs 4L solatium to kin of dead in Virudhunagar blast; Ramadoss urges to hike to Rs 25L

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of six people killed in a cracker unit blast at Kottaiyur village in the southern Virudhunagar district of the State.

In a statement here, Stalin also announced Rs 1 lakh in assistance to Mohammed Sudeen, an injured person undergoing treatment at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital.

CM also directed the hospital authorities to provide the best treatment to him.

Stalin offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and announced the solatium of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, PMK Founder Dr S Ramadoss also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of six people and urged the State government to take steps to prevent such accidents by strictly implementing the fireworks factory safety rules.

He said the accidents and fatalities have been increasing recently, with one accident per week becoming the norm. He said the lack of strict implementation of safety rules was the reason behind such mishaps.

In a statement here, he said the government should ensure that quality medical care is provided to those injured in the accident and receiving hospital treatment.

Ramadoss said that the compensation of Rs 4 lakh announced by the Tamil Nadu government to the deceased's families is insufficient.

The families of each deceased should receive Rs 25 lakh each in financial assistance, and the injured should receive Rs 5 lakh, the PMK founder added.

"Accidents and fatalities have been increasing in recent times in firecracker factories and explosives factories in Sivakasi and adjoining areas of Virudhunagar district. One accident per week has become the norm. The reason for the increase in such accidents is the lack of full implementation of safety rules related to firecracker factories," Ramadoss said.