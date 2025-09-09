Clinic run by quack sealed in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A clinic was sealed by officials of the health department on Monday after patients were treated by an unqualified person in Tirupur.

Acting on a tip, a team of officials inspected the clinic located on Kunnathur Road in Perumanallur near Tirupur.

“Vikram, who was treating patients at the clinic, claimed that he had studied medicine in Georgia. However, he did not clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination required to practice as a doctor in India,” said an official.

After inquiring about the patients, Vikram shared information with Nimmy, who, over the phone, suggested the medicines to be prescribed for the patients. Inquiries revealed that she was already caught once for running a clinic in the Thattankuttai area without the required educational qualification.

The officials sealed the clinic, and further inquiries are under way.