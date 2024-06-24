Climate change to be part of school education syllabus, announces Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: During the assembly session on Monday, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi made a slew of new announcements for the welfare of children this academic year.

Observing the need to study on climate change, the Tamil Nadu schools from this academic year 2024-25 will be teaching students on 'climate change and environmental protection'.

During this training, students will be taught to find solutions to critical global issues like climate crisis and biodiversity loss. The project will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 2.32 crore.

Additionally, keeping in lines with growing technology, the school education department will also upgrade Hi-Tech labs in government schools in the State.

The minister noted that the upgradation of the labs will be done in the first phase from the new academic year. And, the Hi-Tech labs will be upgraded in government schools with more than 1,000 students at an estimated cost of Rs 58 crore.

Additionally, Hi-Tech computer labs will be set up in government-aided schools at the cost of Rs 42 crore.

Interestingly, a robotics lab will also be developed at a cost of Rs 15.43 crore in 38 government high and higher secondary schools at the level of one school per district to develop problem solving skills, team work skills and develop creativity among the students of classes 9 to 12.

Also, to improve basic Computer Science (CS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills among students of classes 6 to 9, a curriculum is to be prepared to teach students basic CS, AI and technical skills.

To develop leadership qualities among students, the education department will form students in the group names of Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neithal, Palai and the leader will be selected for these groups.

"Through this, model legislative assembly and model parliament will be conducted to improve political knowledge, experiences and leadership skills among the students, "stated the list of announcements by the department.

Also, training will be provided to principals and teachers for this purpose. The project will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs two crore.

For the differently-abled students, a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory park to improve different skills among students

will be set up in 38 districts at an estimated cost of Rs 163.80 crore.

And, to encourage girl students to come to schools regularly and to safeguard themselves from physical, mental and emotional turbulence, the education department will be starting a project called 'agal vilakku' at an establishment at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Some of the other initiatives include, new computer typing software for visually-impaired students, children's science park at Anna Centenary Library, new services for libraries with the help of AI technology and to implement the new 'Diverse Dravidian' project to translate Tamil literature to Indian languages and foreign languages at a cost of Rs 2 crore.