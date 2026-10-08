Clear hurdles for renewable energy projects, Joshi urges State government

CHENNAI: Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday (October 8) urged the Tamil Nadu government to grant connectivity to renewable energy projects, saying the industry should not suffer because of decisions taken by the previous government.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 8th edition of the Windergy India 2026, organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, Joshi said the Centre would extend full support to Tamil Nadu under the Green Energy Corridor III, but the state should address connectivity and other bottlenecks holding up renewable energy projects.
“You may be having some valid reasons because the decisions were taken by the previous government. There may be some hidden agenda and hidden reasons behind those decisions. I understand your concern. Whatever you are thinking may be right also. But at the same time, the industry should not suffer. The role of the previous government should be different, but your approach should be different. That is my request to you, so that this will move further and it will change a lot,” he said.
Joshi also assured that the Centre would consider electricity minister R Nirmalkumar’s request to expand the Green Energy Corridor III to more parts of Tamil Nadu.
Nirmalkumar said the state had considerable potential for additional wind and solar capacity and that expanding the transmission corridor would enable Tamil Nadu to accommodate three to four times the renewable energy growth currently anticipated.
Joshi said Tamil Nadu also had significant potential to increase wind power generation by repowering old turbines. The state has around 4,100 MW of repowering potential involving turbines with a capacity of less than 2 MW, he said.
India has more than 25 GW of identified wind repowering potential and already has a national repowering policy, Joshi said, adding that the Centre would work with states to address the administrative and financial issues involved in repowering.
On offshore wind projects planned in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, Joshi said the Centre had initially planned 500 MW projects in each state.
Subsequent studies showed that the projects would require an investment of more than Rs 7,000 crore.
The key issue was the tariff, estimated at around Rs 5.50 per unit, he said. The Centre has sought a power purchase agreement (PPA) from Tamil Nadu at the tariff.
“We are requesting Tamil Nadu that for the Rs 5.50 per unit, they should have a PPA. In principle, they have agreed. We are waiting for the communication firmly. If that comes, then we will go ahead with the build process and development,” Joshi said.
The Centre has already announced viability gap funding (VGF) for offshore wind projects.
Mayank Tewari, Additional Secretary, MNRE, Rajesh Kulhari, Joint Secretary, MNRE and Girish Tanti, Chairman, IWTMA & Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, also spoke.
Meanwhile, Nirmalkumar called for coordinated forecasting and planning of electricity demand and future requirements by the Centre and states.
Pointing to the rising electricity demand across the country, including Tamil Nadu, he said climate change, industrial growth, urbanisation and emerging electricity applications had made accurate demand forecasting increasingly important.
“Tamil Nadu is doing it at the state level. At the same time, forecasting and planning for electricity demand across the country and future requirements should be a coordinated effort between the Central and State governments,” he said.