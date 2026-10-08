Clear hurdles for renewable energy projects, Joshi urges State government

Speaking at the inauguration of the 8th edition of the Windergy India 2026, organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, Joshi said the Centre would extend full support to Tamil Nadu under the Green Energy Corridor III, but the state should address connectivity and other bottlenecks holding up renewable energy projects.

“You may be having some valid reasons because the decisions were taken by the previous government. There may be some hidden agenda and hidden reasons behind those decisions. I understand your concern. Whatever you are thinking may be right also. But at the same time, the industry should not suffer. The role of the previous government should be different, but your approach should be different. That is my request to you, so that this will move further and it will change a lot,” he said.

Joshi also assured that the Centre would consider electricity minister R Nirmalkumar’s request to expand the Green Energy Corridor III to more parts of Tamil Nadu.