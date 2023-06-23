Cleanliness worker killed as dumper’s arm hits HT line

TIRUCHY: A cleanliness worker of the Nagapattinam Municipality was electrocuted while unloading the garbage at a compost yard in the district on Thursday.

Following the death, co-workers along with the kin of the victim staged a protest demanding safe working conditions and compensation to the family of the deceased.

Vijay (26), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar near Nagore, had gone to the yard at Kottaivasalpadi to unload the garbage. While unloading the litter, the dump bed of the tipper lorry touched the high-tension line. Vijay who accidentally touched the lorry was electrocuted. Driver Jothi, who was thrown off, sustained serious injuries.

Soon, other workers present around the spot rushed the body of Vijay to the Nagapattinam GH while the injured driver Jothi was also rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Upon information, co-workers and family members of the victim, who rushed to the hospital, later blocked traffic on the road in front of the hospital demanding proper compensation to the family of Vijay and regularisation of service of sanitary workers.

Municipal Chairman Marimuthu and the DSP Balakrishnan held talks with the agitating group and upon assurance, the protest was withdrawn.

The deceased Vijay was survived by wife Manju and two children.