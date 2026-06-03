Class 8 student electrocuted while cleaning fish tank in Coimbatore

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, identified as Vishva, had recently completed Class 8 at a government school and was preparing to join Class 9 at a higher secondary school in Sundakkamuthur.

According to police, Vishva was passionate about fishkeeping and maintained an aquarium at his home in Anna Nagar. On Tuesday morning, he noticed that the tank had become dirty and decided to clean it and feed the fish.

However, he allegedly forgot to switch off the power supply before starting the cleaning work. While removing the electric motor from inside the fish tank, he accidentally came into contact with a live electrical connection and suffered a severe electric shock.