Class 2 students in Mootaikaranchavadi yet to receive textbooks

CHENNAI: Nearly 40 students in Class 2 at the Chennai Middle School (CMS) in Mootaikaranchavadi, Okkiyampettai, are yet to receive their Volume 2-combined textbooks for mathematics and science, despite classes resuming on June 2.

Parents have repeatedly complained to the headmaster, urging distribution before the upcoming mid-term examination, but the books remain unavailable.

One parent from Ezhil Nagar discovered the issue when his child couldn’t produce the required textbooks. Hestated: “While 7 out of the 46 students have received Volume 1 (Tamil and English) and Volume 2 books, the remaining 40 lack the crucial math and science Volume 2 textbooks.”

When questioned by parents, the headmaster explained that the school had informed the civic body about the shortage affecting Classes 1 and 2, and had given assurances that textbooks would be distributed promptly.

Another parent, seeking anonymity, shared a similar experience, noting their son was missing books during home study. Upon enquiry, a school teacher simply stated the Volume 2 books “will be issued soon”.

When contacted, the school principal confirmed the shortage to DT Next, and said: “This is a regular issue that happens every year. It has intensified this year due to 44 new admissions across classes 1 and 2. The Corporation will provide more books in five days, and it will be distributed to students.”

Officials of the education department acknowledged a broader textbook shortage across Corporation schools this year due to new admissions. However, when pressed by this reporter for specific data on the number of books needed, officials refused to provide them, leaving the full extent of the problem unclear.

Parents remain concerned as their children have been preparing for exams without essential learning materials.