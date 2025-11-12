Begin typing your search...
Class 12 student dies, another injured in Sivaganga minibus accident
Santhosh was standing on the footboard when the minibus tried to overtake a school vehicle
CHENNAI: Class 12 student died in a minibus accident in Sivaganga.
The incident occurred when the student, identified as Santhosh, was standing on the footboard when the minibus tried to overtake a school vehicle, leading to the accident, said a Thanthi TV report.
Another student, Surya, who was also travelling in the same bus, sustained serious injuries in the incident.
Next Story