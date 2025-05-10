Class 12 board exam: Re-totalling of marks not allowed after results published

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), under the School Education Department, has announced that re-totalling of the marks secured in Class 12 board exams will not be allowed after the results are published.

As per a previous GO, students could apply for re-totalling through their respective schools by paying the required fees, and also submitting mark sheets and other relative documents.

However, the now-issued order said that from this academic year, students should first download their respective answer sheets (whichever required re-totalling) by paying a fee, and verify the total marks secured. If the student finds a discrepancy in the total marks given, he/she can apply for re-totalling. This GO comes into effect immediately.

Justifying the GO, a senior official from the School Education Department said that the old method was tedious for teachers. “Earlier, re-totalling requirements were general for all subjects with just a single application from the student. This was a lot of work for teachers, as they had to take all the answer sheets of a particular student and verify the total,” he added. “The new method will not only reduce the work for officials but there would also be less number of applications from students, who would have verified their answer sheets.”