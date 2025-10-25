Class 10, 12 board exam timetable to be announced on Nov 4

CHENNAI: The School Education Department will announce the board exam timetable for the 2025-26 academic year at the all-Chief Education Officers (CEOs) meeting scheduled at Anna Centenary Library on November 4.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Secretary Chandra Mohan will preside over the review meeting with CEOs. During the meeting, the schedule for board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be announced.

It is to be noted that the school education department has cancelled board exams for class 11 from the current AY, following the implementation of the State Education Policy (SEP) from August.