Civil Supplies Corporation promises farmers bribe-free service at procurement centres

CHENNAI: To ensure transparency and fairness in paddy procurement, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) assured paddy farmers of a bribe-free experience while selling their produce on Sunday.

According to TNCSC managing director A Shanmuga Sundaram, over 2,600 Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) operating across the state will henceforth ensure a hassle-free platform for farmers who come with paddy.

“The corporation procures around 60,000 metric tonnes of paddy daily from approximately 12,800 farmers, with direct payments to bank accounts through cashless transactions. To address complaints of bribery, TNCSC has established a robust grievance redressal mechanism. Farmers can report complaints by calling the toll-free number 18005993540, available 24/7 or by contacting the mobile numbers of zonal /senior zonal managers displayed prominently at all DPCs,” the MD said in a statement.

“Furthermore, a Special Monitoring Officer has been appointed to oversee eight teams that investigate complaints and take action. These teams, comprising a quality control officer and a monitoring officer, conduct on-site inspections and investigations based on complaints received. In cases where complaints are found true, the TNCSC will ensure stringent action against the culprits,” he said. “Temporary or seasonal employees found guilty of accepting bribes will be immediately and permanently removed from service, while permanent employees will face temporary dismissal and further disciplinary action as per the corporation’s rules. Farmers can also WhatsApp complaints to the TNCSC MD’s mobile number 9445257000 along with supporting documents or videos. This mechanism ensures that farmers can report grievances conveniently and anonymously, without fear of reprisal,” Shanmuga Sundaram said.