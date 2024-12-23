Citing Pongal festival, TN higher edu minister tells MoE Pradhan to postpone UGC-NET

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the UGC-NET examinations to be held in January were coinciding with the Pongal festival, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Monday urged the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone the national test to a later date.

In his letter to Pradhan, Chezhiaan noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Union Education Ministry had scheduled its UGC-NET December 2024 from January, 13 to 16, which coincided with Pongal, which is a very important festival is celebrated for four days every year, from January 13 to 16.

"In 2025, the Bhogi festival is celebrated on January 13, Pongal (Tamil New Year) on January 14, Thiruvalluvar Day (Mattu Pongal) on January 15 and the Farmers Day (Uzhavar Thirunal/Kanum Pongal) is celebrated on January 16," he added.

The minister also pointed out that similar to Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti festival is also celebrated on the same dates in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "If the NET Exam is held during the Pongal holidays, it will hamper the preparation for exams. It is also informed that in view of the Pongal festival, the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, January 2025, has been rescheduled, as per the request made the State.

"I, therefore, request your kind intervention to reschedule the UGC–NET examinations to appropriate dates, thereby ensuring that students and scholars of Tamil Nadu and other States where the harvest festival is celebrated can appear for the examinations," he said.