UGC-NET schedule clashes with Pongal festival, DMK students wing warns of statewide protest

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency has announced the schedule for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), which shows that examinations would be held on January 15 and 16 coinciding with Pongal, one of the most important festivals in Tamil Nadu.

As per the schedule, 17 examinations, including mass communication and journalism, law, electronic science, and environment sciences, are being held in two shifts on January 15, the day on which millions in Tamil Nadu celebrate Pongal festival.

Similarly, 14 examinations are scheduled to be held on January 16, another public holiday, as the day is celebrated as Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu.

A day after the schedule was released, DMK Students’ Wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan MLA said it would organise statewide protests if the UGC-NET schedule was not revised, said a Thanthi TV report.

In a statement, Ezhilarasan strongly condemned the decision to hold the test on January 15 and 16, coinciding with the Pongal festival, terming it an act that disrespects Tamil cultural traditions and sentiments.

Urging the immediate rescheduling of the exams, he said conducting the exams during Pongal undermined the importance of cultural festival here.

Ezhilarasan warned that if the exam schedule was not changed, the DMK student wing would hold statewide protests after consultations with Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister and youth wing president Udhayanidhi Stalin.