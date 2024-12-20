MP Su Venkatesan questions Centre for holding UGC-NET exam during Pongal

CHENNAI: Madurai constituency MP Su Venkatesan on Friday criticised the central government for always targeting the Pongal holiday to conduct important examinations.

Taking to platform X, the CPM MP pondered why most of the examination dates announced by the union government invariably fall on the day of Pongal. “Just last month we had to protest against the CA examination date that was to be held on January 14 and change it. But now again they have announced that the UGC-Net examination would be held in the same week as Pongal," he posted.

The National Examination Agency had recently announced that the UGC-NET examination that would cover 30 subjects would be held between Jan 15 and 16. Despite the holidays commencing for Pongal on Jan 14, Thiruvalluvar day on Jan 15 and Uzhavar Thirunal on Jan 16, the exam dates have been announced corresponding to it.

Su Venkatesan said that Tamilians have an emotional connection with Pongal and it is a day to celebrate farmers. "Conducting exams on that day would cause a lot of inconvenience to the students. So I have written to the union minister for education requesting them to change the dates of the examination," he said.