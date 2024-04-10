CIFA to back party that helps farmers double their income

TIRUCHY: The members of the Confederation of Indian Farmers Association (CIFA) at their meeting here on Tuesday, decided to support the political party that would help the farmers achieve their long-standing desire of doubling their income.

President Cauvery Danapalan presided over the CIFA meeting, whereby a resolution was reached mandating that the government offer Rs 6,000 incentive to all small and petty farmers, without any deviation.

The meeting also resolved to urge the Tamil Nadu government to initiate steps to stop the construction of Mekedatu dam by Karnataka and get the due monthly share of water from the state of Karnataka.

The meeting also asked the political parties from Tamil Nadu to assure to solve the Cauvery issue by standing united for the cause and welfare of the farmers from Cauvery Delta region.

Meanwhile, the confederation said that they would back the political party that would ensure profitable prices for their products and fulfill the long-standing promise of doubling the income. The CIFA demanded pension for the farmers who had crossed the age of 60 and proper enumeration of the crop damage and fast disbursement of insurance claims.Farmer leaders Dishshidar Balasubramanian, P Ayyakannu, Rajendran Chellamuthu and others took part in the meeting.