Choose France Tour 2025 to be held on Oct 5 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The embassy of France is set to host ‘Choose France Tour 2025’ in October across four major cities including in Chennai, offering students, parents, and educators insights into France’s higher education opportunities.

With over 50 top French institutions, the event will provide guidance on programs, scholarships, visas, and student life.

The tour comes amid a 17% rise in Indian student enrolments for 2024–25, reinforcing France’s goal of hosting 30,000 Indian students by 2030, a release from the embassy said. The tour will kick-start in Chennai on October 5, and on October 7 in New Delhi, October 9 in Kolkata and finally in Mumbai on October 11.

The tour will feature top-ranked public universities to prestigious engineering, business, and art schools. French Ambassador Thierry Mathou said, “France’s commitment to India is best illustrated by our ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030. Through flagship initiatives like ‘Classes Internationale’ and our ongoing efforts to streamline visa processes, we’re making a tangible investment in your academic and professional success.”

He added that each student is seen as a future partner in the bilateral relationship. “Their success in France will not only shape their careers but also strengthen the ties with over 1,000 French employers operating in India,” he opined.