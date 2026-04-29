Chithirai festival in Madurai: Kallazhagar begins journey on golden palanquin

MADURAI: Lord Kallazhagar departed from the Azhagar Kovil temple on Wednesday evening around 5.20 pm in a golden palanquin, marking a key event of the Chithirai festival in Madurai district.
Adorned in Kandangi silk attire and holding a curved staff, the deity proceeded towards Madurai, accompanied by attendants and traditional music. Devotees gathered along the route, chanting “Govinda Govinda” and offering prayers.
Special pujas and deeparadhana were performed in front of the Pathinettampadi Karuppanasamy temple. The procession halted at several mandapams, including Poigai Karaipatti, Kallanthiri and Appan Thiruppathi, where devotees had darshan. Annadhanam was organised at multiple locations.
The festival began on April 27 with the ‘kappu kattudhal’. On April 30, ‘Edhir Sevai’ will be held at Moondru Mavadi.
On May 1, Kallazhagar will enter the Vaigai River between 5.35 am and 5.55 am on a golden horse vehicle. On May 2, the deity will appear on the Garuda vahanam and grant moksha to Mandooka Maharishi at Thenur mandapam, followed by the overnight ‘Dasavatharam’ at Ramarayar mandapam.
The ‘Pooppallakku’ festival will be held on May 3 at Sethupathi mandapam. The deity will depart Madurai on May 4 and is expected to reach the temple between 10.40 am and 11.10 am on May 5. The festival will conclude on May 6 with ‘Utsava Santhi’.
Kallazhagar is scheduled to give darshan at 494 mandapams between Azhagar Kovil and Vandiyur.
Grand car procession attracts sea of devotees
Meanwhile, thousands of devotees witnessed the ceremonial car procession, taken out as part of the annual Chithirai festival early Wednesday.
The deities of the temple were taken on procession on decorated cars, on Masi Streets, as part of the 11th day celebration. Devotees raised chants hailing 'Lord Sundareswarar and Goddess Meenakshi' and pulled the ropes of the holy cars.
Devotees of the ancient city and its surrounding areas, neighbouring states, and even abroad thronged Madurai to witness the chariot procession. The Madurai City Police has deployed over 2,000 personnel to provide security coverage.
In view of the chariot procession, vehicular traffic has been prohibited across all the Masi streets, and additionally, overhead electrical wires running along these streets have been temporarily removed.
As a precautionary measure, emergency vehicles, including fire tenders and ambulances, have been stationed at strategic locations to ensure safety. Drinking water and mobile toilet facilities were arranged for the devotees.