Chithirai festival in Madurai: Kallazhagar begins journey on golden palanquin

Adorned in Kandangi silk attire and holding a curved staff, the deity proceeded towards Madurai, accompanied by attendants and traditional music. Devotees gathered along the route, chanting “Govinda Govinda” and offering prayers.

Special pujas and deeparadhana were performed in front of the Pathinettampadi Karuppanasamy temple. The procession halted at several mandapams, including Poigai Karaipatti, Kallanthiri and Appan Thiruppathi, where devotees had darshan. Annadhanam was organised at multiple locations.

The festival began on April 27 with the ‘kappu kattudhal’. On April 30, ‘Edhir Sevai’ will be held at Moondru Mavadi.

On May 1, Kallazhagar will enter the Vaigai River between 5.35 am and 5.55 am on a golden horse vehicle. On May 2, the deity will appear on the Garuda vahanam and grant moksha to Mandooka Maharishi at Thenur mandapam, followed by the overnight ‘Dasavatharam’ at Ramarayar mandapam.

The ‘Pooppallakku’ festival will be held on May 3 at Sethupathi mandapam. The deity will depart Madurai on May 4 and is expected to reach the temple between 10.40 am and 11.10 am on May 5. The festival will conclude on May 6 with ‘Utsava Santhi’.

Kallazhagar is scheduled to give darshan at 494 mandapams between Azhagar Kovil and Vandiyur.