Chinnapillai gets new house under Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme

MADURAI: Padma Shri P Chinnapillai, known for her selfless public service, received a pleasant surprise on Saturday.

The elderly woman residing in Pillucheri panchayat near Alagarkovil in Madurai district was delighted to receive a free house site patta from State government. She thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for having provided the patta under Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme. The district administration was instructed to start constructing the house immediately.

A team of revenue officials led by Tahsildar of Madurai East, Palani Kumar called on Chinnapillai on Saturday and handed over the patta.

Chinnapillai brought laurels to Madurai when she was conferred ‘Stree Sakthi Puraskar’ (Women Power Award) by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000.

To honour the services rendered by the elderly woman, the central government announced the housing facility under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme. Chinnapillai said three years had gone by after the announcement, but there was no housing for her.

The State government took cognizance of the fact and came forward to build her a new house at her native place in Madurai.