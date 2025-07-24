Chilly weather takes power demand down by over 1,000 MW

CHENNAI: With chilly and overcast conditions prevailing across Tamil Nadu over the past few days, the state's electricity demand has dropped significantly.

On Tuesday, the peak power demand stood at 17,001 MW, a sharp decline from 18,853 MW recorded on the same day last week. Similarly, daily energy consumption fell to 370 million units (MUs) from 415 MUs during the corresponding period.

Unlike last year when the power demand surged due to the intense heatwave, the summer months this year have seen sporadic rainfall in various parts of the State, including Chennai. This has not only provided relief from the sweltering heat for the public but also eased the burden on power managers.

During the first and second weeks of July, when temperatures soared to around 40°C in many areas, daily power consumption consistently exceeded 400 MUs. But with the recent shift in weather, particularly in Chennai, temperatures have dropped sharply. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31°C on Tuesday, 4.5°C below normal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast that the overcast skies may bring one or two spells of light to moderate rain on Wednesday, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in some areas.

A senior TNPDCL official said that the rainfall across many parts of the state has led to a drop in both residential and agricultural power consumption. "When it rains, residential consumers tend to avoid using air conditioners," the official explained. "Agricultural load has also decreased, as widespread rainfall has reduced the need for motor pump sets for irrigation. This, in turn, helps us save power in the agricultural sector." However, the official added that the dip in demand is temporary and is expected to rise once the rain subsides.