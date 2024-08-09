Children coming to school with ganja worrying sign, says EPS, asks CM Stalin to act stern

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday expressed shock over the seizure of ganja from the possession of students in a government school in Chennai and condemned the DMK government for its failure to check the sale of the contraband.

The AIADMK general secretary demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin take stern measures against those peddling drugs and protect the young generation from the clutches of addiction.

Edappadi Palaniswami, citing a news report, said a teacher of a school in the city grew suspicious over a student’s activity and checked his bag and found ganja in it. The police had apparently informed the police. Such incidents reported in posh areas like Nanganallur is an ominous sign, said Palaniswami.

On inquiry, the student revealed that he bought the drugs from someone from the busy Palavanthangal railway station. “It has sent a shock wave,” said Palaniswami in his post on X, referring to the news report over the incident on Thursday.

The former CM slammed the government saying that reporting in newspapers and news channels reveals how the State has been turned into a haven for drugs. “it’s easily available for college and school students is a worrying sign,” he said.

Narcotics is turning out to be a candy among the youngsters, Palaniswami claimed. “Though I flagged the issue in the Assembly on several occasions and conducted several press conferences cautioning the government, it has failed to act. Instead of taking stern action against the peddlers and sale of drugs, the state police are busy arresting the functionaries of the opposition parties,” he said, indirectly hinting at the recent arrest of former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar in alleged corruption case.

The Leader of the Opposition said the buck stops at Chief Minister MK Stalin over the prevailing situation in the State and urged him to act fast to curb the sale of Narcotics to safeguard the next generation from drug addiction.